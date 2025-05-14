Casey's Adds Star Power for Return of Fan-Favorite Pizza

"I love gas station food and have tasted three lifetimes' worth throughout my travels, and Casey's pizza rises to the top," Zimmern said. "Their homemade pizza is packed with big flavors, unique textures and fresh ingredients. The BBQ Brisket Pizza is a perfect example of that. I can't wait for their guests to rediscover it this summer. Gas station pizza is my guilty pleasure — been saying it for about 20 years — and Casey's is simply the best."

Casey's BBQ Brisket Pizza starts with the company's signature, made-from-scratch dough that is layered with layered with Sweet Baby Ray's barbecue sauce and a blend of 100% real mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. Toppings include double-hardwood, pit-smoked beef brisket that's been dry-rubbed and slow-smoked for up to 16 hours.

The rich, smoky-sweet brisket is expertly hand-trimmed and generously piled on, then topped with jalapeños, red onions and finished with a creamy ranch drizzle — making every bite a savory experience, the company said.

The BBQ Brisket Pizza is available on Casey's original or thin crust through Sept. 2 on the Casey's mobile app.

"When guests started asking to bring back our BBQ Brisket Pizza, we couldn't say no," said Brad Haga, senior vice president of prepared food and dispensed beverages at Casey's. "Some may say it's a little crazy to put BBQ brisket on a pizza, but it's just the Casey's way. We've taken the smoky, satisfying flavors of a backyard barbecue and put it on our homemade pizza. It doesn't get much better than that."

To celebrate the unofficial start of the summer, Casey's guests can take advantage of a Memorial Day weekend offer of buy one, get one 50% off for any large pizza from May 23 through May 26.

Headquartered in Ankeny, Casey's is the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. It operates approximately 2,900 convenience stores.