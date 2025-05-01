Casey's Seeks New Brand Partnerships

Food and beverage brands are encouraged to apply for the opportunity to become part of the company's merchandising mix with the potential to be distributed in stores.

Casey's selected more than a dozen new suppliers from its 2024 Product Innovation Summit.

From now through May 19, food and beverage companies can apply online to be considered for an opportunity to showcase their products, engage with Casey's merchants and gain exposure to their guest base. Applications are being managed through RangeMe.

Selected companies must be able to attend an initial, virtual meeting in July with the possibility of being invited to the in-person 2025 Innovation Summit in Ankeny, scheduled for Aug. 6-7.

"We are thrilled to once again partner with Casey's, a leading retailer in the convenience industry, for its Innovation Summit," said Wayne Bennet, senior vice president of retail at ECRM/RangeMe. "Last year's inaugural summit was a huge success, and we look forward to seeing a new wave of product innovations from this year's eventually make their way onto Casey's shelves."

Headquartered in Ankeny, Casey's is the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. It operates approximately 2,900 convenience stores.