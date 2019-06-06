Casey's Appoints C-store Industry Veteran as New President & CEO

ANKENY, Iowa — Darren Rebelez is taking reins as the new president and CEO of Casey's General Stores Inc.

The convenience store retailer's board of directors appointed Rebelz to fill the position when Terry Handley, current president and CEO, retires this month. The changing of the guard becomes effective June 24.

Rebelz will also join Casey's board.

He joins Casey's with more than 25 years of business leadership experience focused on operations, marketing and merchandising for large corporations in each of the convenience store, fuel and restaurant industries. He currently serves as president of IHOP, a unit of Dine Brands Global.

"We are thrilled to welcome Darren to the Casey's family," said H. Lynn Horak, chairman of the board. "Darren brings a remarkable combination of leadership experience in the convenience store, fuel and restaurant industries, and he has an impressive track record of driving performance and innovation.

"We have enjoyed getting to know Darren through our succession planning process and are confident that he will build on Casey's strong heritage of customer service, employee development, giving back to our communities, and our focus on creating sustainable growth and profitability," Horak added.

At IHOP, Rebelz has overseen operational performance and segment earnings growth, developed and implemented digital strategies to connect guests via mobile platforms and online channels, and grown the brand to become the largest full-service restaurant concept in the United States by unit count, according to Casey's.

"I am honored to join the Casey's team at an exciting and dynamic time for both the company and the industry," Rebelez said. "I have long admired Casey's and look forward to working closely with its talented team to continue providing outstanding service to local communities across our markets and creating value for all of Casey's stakeholders."

Prior to joining IHOP in 2015, Rebelez worked for nearly eight years with 7-Eleven Inc., where he served as executive vice president and chief operating officer. Before Irving, Texas-based 7-Eleven, he held numerous management roles within ExxonMobil and at Thornton Oil Corp.

Handley is stepping down after 38 years with Casey's.

"On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Terry for his dedication and tremendous contributions to Casey's over his nearly four decades with the company," Horak said. "The company has benefited greatly from Terry's contributions over the years. We wish Terry many years of enjoyment and fulfillment in his retirement."

Handley leaves as the c-store retailer moves into the second year of its value creation plan. The multi-year, long-term strategy is comprised of several key programs and value drivers: new fleet card program, retail price optimization, digital engagement transformation, and a focus on controlling operating expenses and capital allocation, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

"I would like to sincerely thank everyone at Casey's for their support and partnership throughout my career," he said. "I have great pride in our many accomplishments and the hard work and dedication of all Casey's employees. It has been a privilege to lead and be part of such a talented team, and I look forward to seeing Casey's continue to build on its momentum in fiscal 2020 and beyond."

Ankeny-based Casey's General Stores operates 2,100 convenience stores in 16 states throughout the Midwest.

Casey's secured the No. 5 spot on the 2019 Convenience Store News Top 20 Growth Chains ranking by adding the most stores between January 2018 and January 2019.