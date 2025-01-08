Casey's Brews Up 'Darn Good Coffee'

Whether guests plan to jump start their morning, make it through the afternoon slump or pull and all-nighter, Casey's has them covered with unlimited cups of its eight new blends, the company said.

"Casey's Darn Good Coffee isn't your typical gas station coffee. With a variety of roasts and caffeine levels, we have a quality brew for every coffee drinker," said Tom Brennan, chief merchandising officer at Casey's. "Whether you prefer your coffee day or night, hot or iced, you can make Casey's Darn Good coffee your own way. Now is the time to try it with our unlimited, free coffee offer through January 28."

The eight new blends, which can be further customized with complimentary creamers, sweeteners and condiments, include:

Casey's Country House Blend: Approachable, well-rounded and always smooth

Approachable, well-rounded and always smooth 100% Colombian: From Colombia to the heartland, featuring a bright, rich aroma and a well-balanced flavor

From Colombia to the heartland, featuring a bright, rich aroma and a well-balanced flavor French Roast: A full-bodied dark roast with rich flavor

A full-bodied dark roast with rich flavor Rooster's Call High Caffeine: A high-caffeine roast designed to fuel your day through a burst of energy and a dark, satisfying finish that lasts

A high-caffeine roast designed to fuel your day through a burst of energy and a dark, satisfying finish that lasts Salted Caramel Toffee: A combination of buttery toffee flavor and creamy caramel with hints of salt

A combination of buttery toffee flavor and creamy caramel with hints of salt Light Roast: A light roast with a crisp and balanced flavor, perfect for the early riser, road trips or late nights

A light roast with a crisp and balanced flavor, perfect for the early riser, road trips or late nights Decaf: A lighter roast that can pick you up without the caffeine boost

For a limited time at select locations, Casey's is also offering a special Toasted Pecan blend, featuring the rich, nutty flavor of pecans with a smooth, balanced taste profile.

Founded more than 50 years ago, Ankeny-based Casey's is the country's third-largest convenience store chain and the fifth-largest pizza retailer. Its network spans 17 states with more than 2,600 locations.