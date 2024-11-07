Casey's Turns Midwestern Delicacy Into All-New Pizza

ANKENY, Iowa — Just in time for National Pickle Day on Nov. 14, Casey's General stores Inc. launched an all-new Pickle Wrap Pizza, a tangy twist on a classic Midwest appetizer.

Available at select locations in Minnesota and Iowa with both original and thin crusts, the Pickle Wrap Pizza features Casey's made-from-scratch dough and is topped with Philadelphia brand whipped cream cheese, chopped ham, smoky bacon, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, and thick-cut pickles.

"We are always experimenting with ways to serve guests the flavors they crave, test out trending ingredients and explore fresh ideas to add to each slice," said Tom Brennan, Casey's chief merchandising officer. "Our bold, inventive Pickle Wrap Pizza is bringing the people what they want in a way that is distinctly Casey's."