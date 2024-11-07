 Skip to main content

Casey's Turns Midwestern Delicacy Into All-New Pizza

The Pickle Wrap Pizza will be available at select locations in Iowa and Minnesota through the beginning of December.
Amanda Koprowski
ANKENY, Iowa — Just in time for National Pickle Day on Nov. 14, Casey's General stores Inc. launched an all-new Pickle Wrap Pizza, a tangy twist on a classic Midwest appetizer.

Available at select locations in Minnesota and Iowa with both original and thin crusts, the Pickle Wrap Pizza features Casey's made-from-scratch dough and is topped with Philadelphia brand whipped cream cheese, chopped ham, smoky bacon, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, and thick-cut pickles.

"We are always experimenting with ways to serve guests the flavors they crave, test out trending ingredients and explore fresh ideas to add to each slice," said Tom Brennan, Casey's chief merchandising officer. "Our bold, inventive Pickle Wrap Pizza is bringing the people what they want in a way that is distinctly Casey's."

Created by Casey's district manager and Minnesota native Andrew Cairl, the Pickle Wrap Pizza was a finalist at the retailer's annual pizza competition earlier this year. 

"If you're from the Midwest, then you know the ham-and-pickle roll-up. We've turned that traditional tailgate or potluck appetizer into a Casey's pizza," said Cairl. "The dill pickle stands out, and while this pizza will appeal to pickle fans, its uniqueness can even pull people out of their comfort zones for a delicious Pickle Wrap Pizza surprise."

A large Pickle Wrap Pizza will be available for $17.99 at select locations across northern Iowa and Minnesota from now through Dec. 3. Customers in the area may order in-store, online or through the Casey's app.

The launch continues Casey's trend of reinterpreting traditional game day appetizers as pizza. In September, the convenience store operator introduced its take on the Jalapeño Popper Pizza, which features whipped cream cheese, a blend of cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, smoky bacon, mild pickled jalapeños and a drizzle of Mike's Hot Honey.

Founded more than 50 years ago, Ankeny-based Casey's is the country's third-largest convenience store chain and the fifth-largest pizza retailer. Its network spans 17 states with more than 2,600 locations.

It is ranked No. 3 on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.

