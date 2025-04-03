Casey's Cash for Classrooms Program Awards $900,000 in Grants

Casey's annual campaign to combat food insecurity in partnership with Feeding America recently concluded. From Feb. 26 through April 1, the retailer raised funds through register roundups and online donations to support the movement to end hunger. Proceeds of the campaign will support nearly 60 Feeding America partner food banks in Casey's communities.

"At Casey's, we're all about delivering the unexpected to our guests and local communities. One of the most important ways we do that is through the financial support we provide to schools through our Cash for Classrooms program," said Katie Petru, director of communications and public relations at Casey's. "Casey's is dedicated to supporting schools, teachers and students and helping the next generation prepare for a bright future. We appreciate the generosity of our guests, team members and partners who enable us to make a positive impact."

Examples of this year's grants include:

$40,000 to a high school in West Branch, Iowa, to purchase band instruments for students who may not have the resources to do so.

$30,000 to classrooms in Sioux Falls, S.D., for new touchscreen smart boards.

$25,000 to a middle school in Poteau, Okla., for gymnasium improvements and courtyard updates.

Since 2020, more than 400 grants totaling nearly $5 million have been awarded to schools across Casey's Country.

Cash for Classrooms grant applications will reopen this fall. More information is available online.

Headquartered in Ankeny, Casey's is the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. It operates 2,900 c-stores across 17 states.