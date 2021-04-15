Casey's Celebrates Grand Opening of New Distribution Center

ANKENY, Iowa — Casey's General Stores Inc. is taking the next step in its expansion strategy.

On April 15, the convenience store retailer is cutting the ribbon on its new Joplin, Mo., distribution center. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, Joplin Mayor Ryan Stanley and members of the Joplin Chamber of Commerce will join Casey's to celebrate the grand opening of the $62-million warehouse, logistics and distribution facility.

"Casey's has had a longstanding presence in Missouri and provided opportunities to thousands of Missourians across the state," Parson said. "We appreciate Casey's continued commitment and look forward to its future growth and success."

The Joplin facility is Casey's third distribution center and will serve 400 to 600 of its c-stores. Ankeny-based Casey's operates more than 2,200 stores throughout the Midwest and South with approximately 500 stores across Missouri, Oklahoma, Kansas and Arkansas.

"Every day at Casey's, we are providing guests freshly prepared foods and the products they need and want. Our Joplin distribution team will play a key role in delivering on this promise," said Darren Rebelez, president and CEO at Casey's. "We appreciate the support from the state of Missouri and city of Joplin as we worked to make this project a reality. Casey's Joplin Distribution Center is key to our plan for accelerated store growth over the next two years."

The distribution center will add 125 jobs to the region, the company added.