Casey's Chooses Missouri for New Distribution Center

ANKENY, Iowa — Casey's General Stores Inc.'s third distribution center is set to rise in Missouri.

The convenience store retailer chose Joplin, Mo., for its new warehouse, logistics and distribution center. The facility will initially serve roughly 400 to 600 Casey's locations, according to the company.

"Joplin is an ideal location for Casey's third distribution center due to its geography and ability to serve our growing market areas. We appreciate the support from the State of Missouri and City of Joplin, and look forward to sharing more details in the future," said Ed Vaske, vice president of transportation and distribution, Casey's General Stores.

The Ankeny-based retailer operates more than 2,100 convenience stores throughout the Midwest and South.

"Casey's is an outstanding company, and we are excited it is expanding in our state. This new facility will not only provide quality jobs for Missourians in the Joplin region, but also support existing locations across our state and the Midwest," Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said. "We are proud to see companies continuing to choose Missouri for our strong central location, skilled workforce, and business-friendly climate."

The project is subject to the finalization of Casey's due diligence and the approval of all the economic development incentives.

"We welcome Casey's distribution center to Joplin," said Joplin Mayor Gary Shaw. "We are excited and pleased with the decision of Casey's expanding their operations here in southwest Missouri. Their company is well known and respected by many who shop in their stores. We appreciate all of our partners for their support and great efforts in this development. It is a boost for our local economy and another strong asset in our community."

The Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, City of Joplin, Missouri Department of Economic Development, Liberty Utilities, Missouri American Water, Spire, and Missouri Partnership all worked to bring Casey's newest facility to Missouri.

"Here in Missouri, we couldn't do what we do without the support of our partner organizations across the state," Missouri Partnership CEO Subash Alias said. "I always say that economic development and business attraction is a team sport, and that rings especially true with this project. I would like to thank all of our partners for their hard work in attracting Casey's General Stores to Missouri."

Plans for the new distribution center come three years after Casey's opened its second facility in Terre Haute, Ind., in spring 2016. Its first distribution center is in its hometown of Ankeny.

During the retailer's first-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings call on Sept. 10, Casey's President and CEO Darren Rebelez said the new facility will not only alleviate the pressure off Casey's current distribution centers, but it will also give the company the ability to efficiently expand into new markets, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Looking at its growth, the c-store retailer targeted building 60 new c-stores and acquiring approximately 25 additional stores for fiscal year 2020.

The company is No. 8 on the 2019 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.