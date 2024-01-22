Casey's COO Joins NextUp Board of Directors

CHICAGO — NextUp welcomed two new members, Ena Williams and Andrea Adegas Faccio, to its board of directors.

"In a world where diversity, equity and inclusion are more important for our future than ever, NextUp is proud to advance all women in business," said Lisa Baird, CEO of NextUp. "Our new board understands the importance of mentoring and building workplaces that are supportive and reflective of the next generation of leadership. I'm so excited to work with them to help mentor and guide our growing membership.

"Seventy-five percent of NextUp's members are millennials, Gen X and Gen Z'ers, and those future leaders turn to NextUp for our incredible programs and network. I know this new board provides the right experience and commitment to shape the growth of our organization," Baird added.

The nonprofit organization dedicated to advance all women in business is governed by a 20-member board and all board members are also partners and supporters of NextUp.

Williams is the chief operating officer of Ankeny, Iowa-based Casey's General Stores Inc. She leads store operations, real estate, supply and distribution, fuel operations, procurement, acquisition integration and operations support. She is a member of the board of directors for Vestis Corp. and Children International, and currently serves on the board of advisors for the Robert B. Rowling Center for Business Law & Leadership, SMU Dedman School of Law.

Williams is also a member of the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital's Dallas Leadership Committee.

Faccio is president and chief growth officer of Nestlé Purina PetCare, North America. She provides unified leadership across the organization to help transform business strategies into actions that drive powerful growth. She began her career in 1996 as a commercial trainee at Nestlé Brazil and has since served in many key roles across the company and the globe.

In addition to naming the two new directors, the following NextUp board members were reelected to two-year terms and to officer positions:

Board chair and officer, Dagmar Boggs, president, Foodservice & On-premise, NA, The Coca-Cola Co.

Vice chair and officer, Beth Marrion, senior managing director, Accenture

Board secretary and officer, Melody Richard, senior vice president, Pantry, Walmart

Past chair and officer, Abbe Luersman, executive vice president and chief people officer, Otis Worldwide Corporation at Otis Elevator Co.

Board member and officer, Christina Bieniek, deputy CEO, Deloitte Consulting LLP

Board member and officer, Marla Daudelin, senior vice president and general manager, Global 7 Eleven Team, PepsiCo/Frito-Lay

Board member and officer, Diana Marshall, executive vice president and chief growth officer, Sam's Club

Board member Sri Rajagopalan, chief customer officer with General Mills, was elected to an officer position.

The following board members were reelected to two-year terms:

Board member, Mike Theilmann, executive vice president and chief human resources officer, Albertsons Cos.

Board member, Veronica Fernandez, senior vice president and head of Visa Commercial Solutions, North America

Board member, Wendy Davidson, president and CEO, Hain Celestial Group

Board member, Tonya Herring, senior vice president, Omnichannel Development, Peapod Digital Labs, a company of Ahold Delhaize USA.

"We are so grateful to our incredible board of directors who give significant time and expertise in support of NextUp," Baird said. "I want to offer my gratitude and appreciation to outgoing past chair Monica Turner and Sarah Dodd who completed their terms Dec. 31, 2023, and who have provided support and countless hours to achieve our mission of advancing all women in business. We are grateful for their service and commitment."

The newly constituted board, including incoming chair Boggs, took effect on Jan. 1.

"I am thrilled to accept this role and thankful for the confidence placed in me by the NextUp board," Boggs said. "I am inspired by the opportunity in front of me and am grateful to both Abbe Luersman and Monica Turner, both past chairs of the board, for leaving the organization so well positioned to achieve holistic success."