Casey's Creates New Foodservice Position

ANKENY, Iowa — Casey's General Stores Inc. is building upon its trademark as The Official Pizza and Beer Headquarters with a new job opening.

Just ahead of National Pizza Week (Jan. 14-20), the convenience store operator and fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States has officially launched a search for its first-ever Chief Pizza & Beer Officer.

Requirements for the role include clear communication skills and a high motivation to eat tasty pizza and responsibly drink ice-cold beer. The Chief Pizza & Beer Officer will spearhead pizza and beer pairing research and be responsible for creating compelling social media content to inform Casey's Country fans about research findings. They will also attend public events to spread their passion for Casey's pizza and beer.

"As The Official Pizza and Beer Headquarters, Casey's offers the unique ability to provide guests with craveable, handmade pizza and a variety of beer options to pair with it," said Tom Brennan, chief merchandising officer at Casey's. "With over 200 beer options and plenty of fan-favorite Casey's pizzas to choose from, the Chief Pizza & Beer Officer will have their hands — and beer cooler — full. Great pizza deserves great beer, and the Chief Pizza & Beer Officer will play a key part in making sure Casey's guests know about both."

Inspiration for the job posting came from the Casey's team discussing how to spread the word and engage its guest base on the "best combination ever" of the company's made-from-scratch, handmade pizza and ice-cold beer, according to Brennan, who sat down with Convenience Store News to talk about the new role.

"We are really excited about this job posting best job. It will create a lot of buzz, a lot of excitement, a lot of laughter," he said. "But I mean, this is serious in terms of we are going to be actually filling this position."

LAUNCHING THE SEARCH

To help with recruitment efforts, Casey's is partnering with former NFL defensive lineman and well-known content creator and comedian Anthony "Spice" Adams as its search consultant.

"It seemed to be a perfect fit given Anthony's experience, both playing in the NFL but I think even more importantly, the personality that he's become," Brennan said. "He's been on the Big 10 Network, he's a former host of the Great American Baking Show and he's definitely a strong influencer."

In addition to his media career, Adams is well known for his comedic videos posted on social media channels like Instagram and TikTok, many of which have gone viral.

"I thought that I had the best job in the world when I played in the NFL, but then Casey's told me about its Chief Pizza & Beer Officer — and the opportunity for me to lead the search," Adams said. "Tasting pizza and beer is fun — but it's also serious work for this pizza and beer expert. After all, resting on the tastebuds and shoulders of this new position is the pizza enjoyment of millions across Casey's Country."