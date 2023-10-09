Casey's Goes All In on Pizza & Beer

ANKENY, Iowa — Long known as a favorite destination for pizza, Casey's General Stores Inc. now has the trademark to prove it is The Official Pizza and Beer Headquarters.

As the fifth-largest pizza chain and third-largest convenience store in the country, Casey's is a unique one-stop shop for anyone looking for handmade, delicious pizza and refreshing, ice-cold beer, the company said.

A recent Casey's survey found that pizza and beer make one of the best food and beverage pairings out there. Reasons why include:

Half of adults aged 21 and up and two-thirds of millennials say there is no better pairing than pizza and an ice-cold beer.

Nearly half of adults aged 21 and up would like to order a pizza from a place where they can also get beer. As The Official Pizza and Beer Headquarters, Casey's answers this call.

This popular pairing is also perfect for a party, as nearly two-thirds of adults aged 21 and up note that pizza and beer are the easiest combo to please a crowd.

Fifty-five percent of adults aged 21 and up and 72 percent of millennials say that having pizza and beer makes them the favorite host.

"One thing that truly separates Casey's is the convenience of ordering craveable, handmade pizza from a place where you can also buy fuel, groceries and, of course, beer. We are The Official Pizza and Beer Headquarters because we are the only leading pizza chain in the country where you can also purchase a wide variety of beer, wine and liquor options," said Tom Brennan, chief merchandising officer at Casey's. "Whether you're watching the big game, headed to a get-together or having dinner with your crew, pizza and beer is the perfect pairing and there's no easier place to get both than at Casey's."

Casey's new trademark, which was filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, comes at the perfect time for those who plan to celebrate International Beer and Pizza Day on Oct. 9 or National Pizza Month throughout October, according to the company. Casey's customers can enjoy special deals on their favorite pizzas all month, such as $9.99 large single-topping pizzas when they order two from now through Oct. 25.

Additionally, Casey's Rewards members in participating states can get $5 off their next pizza when purchasing a 12-pack of certain beers. Members will also earn double points on every whole-pie pizza purchase starting in October.

Ankeny-based Casey's operates more than 2,500 convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. It is No. 3 on the 2023 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.