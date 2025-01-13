Casey's Debuts Limited-Time Pizza

"Casey's all new Italian Deli Pizza combines rich, hearty ingredients that come together in a savory, tangy bite full of classic deli flavors," said Brad Haga, senior vice president of prepared food and dispensed beverages at Casey's. "Recommended on our crispy thin crust, this limited-time offer pushes the boundaries of craveability slice after slice and brings the authentic flavors of Italy straight to your table."

The convenience store operator is also offering the perfect way to pack all the classic Italian deli flavors into a handheld sandwich, according to Casey's. The new King's Hawaiian Italian Deli Sliders combine a perfectly toasted soft roll with warm Italian deli meats and melty provolone cheese, plus tangy banana peppers and Casey's signature parmesan blend sprinkled on top to balance out these rich, hearty flavors.

King's Hawaiian Italian Deli Sliders are served three to an order and also available through April 29.

Casey's also recently launched eight new Darn Good Coffee Blends, featuring a variety of roasts and caffeine levels to satisfy every guest, as Convenience Store News previously reported. To celebrate the launch, Casey's is giving Casey's Rewards members a free, any-size coffee from now through Jan. 28 (one per transaction).

Founded more than 50 years ago, Ankeny-based Casey's is the country's third-largest convenience store chain and the fifth-largest pizza retailer. Its network spans more than 2,900 locations.