Casey's Implements Customer Experience Management Solution

ANKENY, Iowa — Casey's General Stores is teaming with Service Management Group (SMG) to launch its customer experience management solution across the convenience store chain.

The retailer selected SMG, a global customer experience management, employee experience and brand research partner to 500-plus brands, for its category expertise and industry-leading professional services, the company stated.

"As we evaluated customer experience vendors, SMG's hands-on approach and focus on business outcomes resonated with our team," said Chris Jones, chief marketing officer for Casey's. "We're excited to have a partner that offers both a scalable technology platform and a dedicated team that's knowledgeable about our program and invested in our success."

The SMG solution will enable Casey's to capture location-level feedback at the point-of-sale. This real-time feedback is then delivered to the smg360 reporting dashboard and mobile app, providing users at multiple levels in the organization a holistic view of customer feedback, advanced text analytics capabilities and case management. The 24/7 access to store-level feedback, role-based reporting and real-time alerts will equip the field to respond to customer feedback and elevate the in-store experience, according to SMG.

"Casey's has built a loyal following throughout the Midwest, and we're excited to help them establish a voice of the customer program that's a catalyst for insights," said SMG President Michele Vance. "Through our dual focus on technology and professional services, we look forward to helping the brand take action on insights and drive outcomes."

Ankeny-based Casey's operates more than 2,100 convenience stores in 16 states throughout the Midwest. Casey's is No. 8 on the 2019 Convenience Store News Top 100 report.