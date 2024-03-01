Casey's Launches Efforts to Provide 10M Meals Through Feeding America Pact

"Casey's is at the heart of local communities across our footprint," said Ena Williams, chief operating officer at Casey's. "As food insecurity remains a real challenge, particularly in the rural communities we serve, we are taking meaningful action to help families in need. With the support of Feeding America, Celsius, and our guests and team members, we'll help provide millions of meals to our neighbors who need them the most this year."

Guests can donate by either rounding up their purchases at the register or ordering online at Caseys.com and adding a donation at checkout.

Casey's will also be donating 50,000 meals, for up to 1 million meals total, throughout March for every slam dunk made by the University of Tennessee's Jonas Aidoo, every steal by the University of Arkansas' Devo Davis and every three-point shot by the University of Iowa's Gabbie Marshall.

As a key Casey's partner, Celsius plans to contribute to the campaign with a donation that will enable 250,000 meals.

According to Feeding America, food banks have reported increased pressure from the growing number of people experiencing food insecurity, all while feeling the compounded effects of food supply disruptions and increased food and transportation costs. An estimated 44 million people in the United States, including more than 13 million children, are food insecure. The Feeding America food bank network distributed more than 5 billion meals to those families each year in 2022 and 2023.

Founded more than 50 years ago, Ankeny-based Casey's General Stores operates more than 2,600 stores across 17 states.