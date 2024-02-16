Casey's Brings Back Select Bourbon for a Third Year

ANKENY, Iowa — Casey's General Stores Inc. is innovating and enhancing its alcohol offerings by partnering with Frankfort, Ky.-based Buffalo Trace Distillery to offer Buffalo Trace Single Barrel Select Bourbon for the third year.

The 375-milliliter bottles are now available at 73 of Casey's convenience stores in central Illinois.

"Casey's wants to offer our guests products they can't find anywhere else — like this unique, single barrel bourbon from Buffalo Trace. The single barrel select bourbon will be a special find in these Illinois stores and we're excited to see what our guests think of this Buffalo Trace bourbon," said Fareed Siddiqui, director of packaged beverages for Casey's.

Whiskey holds the No. 1 spot in the spirits category in the United States. Casey's, the fourth largest liquor license holder in the country, first teamed up with Buffalo Trace in 2021. Then, last year, the retailer partnered with the Sazerac-owned Myers's Rum Single Barrel Select program to offer bottles in 90 Illinois stores.

Buffalo Trace Bourbon is made with the distillery's Mash #1 recipe, which is also used in favorites like Eagle Rare and George T. Stagg Bourbons. Buffalo Trace Bourbon won a Gold Medal at the 2020 World Whiskies Awards.

Offering Buffalo Trace Single Barrel Select Bourbon is just one part of Casey's efforts to enhance its alcoholic offerings. In 2023, Casey's trademarked itself as The Official Pizza and Beer Headquarters, supporting its reputation as a unique one-stop shop for anyone looking for handmade, delicious pizza and refreshing, ice-cold beer, according to the company.

Additionally, at Convenience Store News' 2023 Convenience Foodservice Exchange, Chief Merchandising Officer Tom Brennan discussed Casey's plans to lean into increasing its off-premise liquor licenses as one way to better differentiate itself and deliver value for guests.

Ankeny-based Casey's General Stores operates more than 2,600 stores across 17 states.