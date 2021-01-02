Press enter to search
Casey's Offering Wellness Bonus to Team Members Who Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

02/01/2021
ANKENY, Iowa — Casey's General Stores Inc. is offering a $50 Wellness Bonus to team members who receive the full COVID-19 vaccination dosage in order to encourage them to be vaccinated when it is available to them.

"For the past year, we have battled through the challenges and complexities of the pandemic. I couldn't be prouder of our team members' resilience and continued commitment to Casey's and our guests," said Casey's President and CEO Darren Rebelez. "I also know that brighter days are ahead because there is a vaccine becoming available to more people each day.

"We are an essential, frontline organization and our team members' safety remains the top priority. That's why Casey's is strongly recommending team members receive the COVID-19 vaccination," he concluded.

Other retailers offering bonuses for COVID-19 vaccination include Oklahoma City-based Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores, which will pay employees $75 to get voluntarily vaccinated, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Ankeny-based Casey's currently operates more than 2,200 c-stores in 16 states.

