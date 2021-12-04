Casey's Partners With Buffalo Trace Distillery for Alcohol Category Innovation

ANKENY, Iowa — Casey's General Stores Inc. teamed up with Buffalo Trace Distillery to develop a single barrel bourbon that is now available at select locations.

Buffalo Trace single barrel select bourbon is available in 375-milliliter bottles at 65 Casey's locations in central Illinois. The offering is part of the company's work to innovate its beer, wine and spirits offerings, Casey's stated, adding that the partnership was formed as whiskey holds the number one spot in the spirits category.

"We are excited to bring our guests new and different items alongside industry leaders like Buffalo Trace Distillery," said Chris Stewart, director of packaged beverages for Casey's. "The single barrel select bourbon will be a special find for our guests that get it while it lasts, and we plan to build more partnerships with iconic brands like this in the future."

Buffalo Trace Bourbon uses the distillery's mash No. 1 recipe, which is also used in popular Eagle Rare and George T. Stagg bourbons. Additionally, Buffalo Trace Bourbon won a Gold Medal at the 2020 World Whiskies Awards.

Ankeny-based Casey's operates 2,229 convenience stores in 16 states.