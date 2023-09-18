Casey's Partners With Gatorade to Empower Athletes

ANKENY, Iowa — Casey’s General Stores Inc. and PepsiCo Inc.'s Gatorade brand are coming together for a new fall promotion to empower athletes of all abilities and offer guests the chance to win one of 1,500 $15 Casey's gift cards through the Gatorade Fuel Sports for All Giveaway.

The two companies will also be working to bring attention to the work of Move United, an national organization that strives to ensure opportunities in sports are accessible to everyone, regardless of their abilities.

"Casey's is proud to partner with Gatorade to open doors for athletes through adaptive sports. Having a positive impact on the lives of these athletes makes this program extra special and is what we look for with our community partnerships. It is truly a win-win," said Katie Petru, director of communications and community at Casey's. "Shoppers can join us by supporting Move United and their local chapters or entering to win a Casey's gift card."

Additionally, for every entry customers make into the giveaway, Gatorade plans to donate $1, of up to $60,000, to be equally divided among three Move United local chapters — Oklahoma Adaptive Sports Association, Catalyst Sports and Midwest Adaptive Sports. The funds will be used to purchase new adaptive equipment and support adaptive sports programming in the groups' respective communities of Oklahoma City; Knoxville, Tenn.; and Kansas City, Mo.

"Gatorade and Casey's share a passion for fueling the next generation and ensuring sports access and inclusivity," said Jennifer Schmit, senior director of community marketing and impact at Gatorade. "Our Equity in Sports initiative strives to break down barriers so all athletes can play and is what we strive for with our community partnerships."

Fans may enter into the Fuel Sports for All Giveaway here.

Since 2022, Gatorade has provided opportunities for more than 350,000 athletes to play and stay in sport through grant programming, access to new athletic equipment and increasing the number of coaches and mentors to support athlete play.

Ankeny-based Casey's operates more than 2,500 convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. It is No. 3 on the 2023 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.