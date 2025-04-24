Casey's Partners for New Sports & Entertainment Sponsorship

The T-Mobile Center in downtown Kansas City is the first venue to host a TKO Takeover Weekend, showcasing consecutive PBR, UFC and WWE events over a single weekend in the same city due to an agreement facilitated by the Kansas City Sports Commission.

As an Official Partner of TKO Takeover Weekend, Casey's will have prominent brand placement inside the UFC Octagon and WWE ring, as well as highly visible signage inside the arena during the PBR Teams event, including on the bucking chutes and fencing.

Casey's will also collaborate UFC, WWE and PBR to creatively engage with fans through original content that will be distributed through each brand's digital and social channels. Additional elements of the partnership include fan campaigns with notable WWE Superstars, in-arena activations, VIP hospitality and more.

"Bringing UFC, WWE and PBR together in one city over the same weekend is a milestone for TKO, and Casey's is an ideal partner to help us highlight this achievement," said Robby Miller, vice president, UFC Global Partnerships. "UFC, WWE and PBR are three powerhouse properties with massive, highly engaged fanbases and remarkably little audience duplication. Casey's is tapping into the cultural impact of TKO and breaking ground for how brands can strategically activate with us to engage with fans and consumers."

Headquartered in Ankeny, Casey's is the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. It operates approximately 2,900 convenience stores.