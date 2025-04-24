 Skip to main content

Casey's Partners for New Sports & Entertainment Sponsorship

The retailer's signage and social media content will feature prominently during the first TKO Takeover Weekend.
Angela Hanson
TKO Takeover Weekend & Casey's

ANKENY, Iowa — Casey's General Stores Inc. will serve as an Official Partner of the TKO Takeover Weekend in Kansas City, Mo., when Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and Professional Bull Riders (PBR) events offer nonstop live sports and entertainment action over five days.

The events include:

  • April 24 — PBR Knockout: PBR Teams Missouri vs. The World
  • April 26 — UFC FIGHT NIGHT: MACHADO GARRY vs. PRATES
  • April 28 — WWE's flagship weekly program Raw

"Casey's is all about delivering an exceptional guest experience and part of that is creating bold partnerships that engage our guests and fans," said Tom Brennan, chief merchandising offer at Casey's. "We are thrilled to be an Official Partner of TKO Takeover Weekend, an unstoppable force bringing this region a never-seen-before trio of events. Nothing beats watching UFC, WWE or PBR with your favorite Casey's pizza, and we're excited to show fans what can happen when all of this comes together in one epic weekend."

The T-Mobile Center in downtown Kansas City is the first venue to host a TKO Takeover Weekend, showcasing consecutive PBR, UFC and WWE events over a single weekend in the same city due to an agreement facilitated by the Kansas City Sports Commission.

As an Official Partner of TKO Takeover Weekend, Casey's will have prominent brand placement inside the UFC Octagon and WWE ring, as well as highly visible signage inside the arena during the PBR Teams event, including on the bucking chutes and fencing. 

Casey's will also collaborate UFC, WWE and PBR to creatively engage with fans through original content that will be distributed through each brand's digital and social channels. Additional elements of the partnership include fan campaigns with notable WWE Superstars, in-arena activations, VIP hospitality and more.

"Bringing UFC, WWE and PBR together in one city over the same weekend is a milestone for TKO, and Casey's is an ideal partner to help us highlight this achievement," said Robby Miller, vice president, UFC Global Partnerships. "UFC, WWE and PBR are three powerhouse properties with massive, highly engaged fanbases and remarkably little audience duplication. Casey's is tapping into the cultural impact of TKO and breaking ground for how brands can strategically activate with us to engage with fans and consumers." 

Headquartered in Ankeny, Casey's is the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. It operates approximately 2,900 convenience stores.

