 Skip to main content

Casey's & U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Team Up to Support Veterans

The convenience retailer raised more than $600,000 for two nonprofits during a recent campaign.
Melissa Kress
Melissa Kress
Logos for Casey's General Stores and U.S. Smokeless Tobacco

ANKENY, Iowa — Casey's General Stores Inc.'s support for veterans and service members is getting a boost from one of its partners in the supplier community. 

U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Co. (USSTC) donated $25,000 to benefit Hope For The Warriors (HOPE), a national nonprofit dedicated to restoring stability, strength and community for veterans, service members and their families. 

"At Casey's, we are committed to supporting our veterans, and we are grateful for U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Co.'s generous contribution. Casey's has long partnered with Hope For The Warriors and its impactful work," said Tom Brennan, chief merchandising officer at Casey's and U.S. Army veteran. "Together with USSTC, we are furthering HOPE's mission of restoring stability, strength, and community for veterans, service members, and their families." 

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Each year, the convenience retailer asks its guests to round up in-store purchases, with the funds raised donated to two organizations, one being Hope For The Warriors. USSTC's gift of $25,000 adds to the more than $610,000 donated from Casey's round-up campaign, according to the retailer.  

[Read more: Casey's Shows Gratitude to Service Members With Annual Campaign]

"U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Co. is honored to partner with Casey's in our continued support of the military heroes who have served and protected our country," said Michael Brace, president and CEO of USSTC. "USSTC appreciates and honors the men and women of the Armed Forces and their family members who have stood beside them. We're proud to support programs for veterans who have served our country." 

USSTC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Richmond, Va.-based Altria Group Inc. 

For 12 years, Casey's and its guests have stood with Hope For The Warriors, supporting their military families and raising $8.6 million to empower them to thrive at home and in their communities. USSTC's donation brings Hope For The Warriors one step closer to alleviating financial burdens and uplifting the well-being of all veterans. 

"Hope For The Warriors is deeply grateful for a $25,000 donation from U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Co., made possible through our long-time partners at Casey's," said Robin Kelleher, CEO and founder of Hope For The Warriors. "As we enter 2025, this support will help us address the growing financial and mental health needs within the military community, which saw historic intake numbers in 2024 and is expected to continue into the new year." 

Ankeny-based Casey's operates approximately 2,900 convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. 

Related Topics

Popular Articles

Nearly Half of Americans Plan to Cut Back on Alcohol in 2025

Meanwhile, purchases of nonalcoholic drinks are on the rise.
Dry January teaser

Buc-ee's Plans First Wisconsin Location

Slated to open in 2027, the store will also be the chain's closest to the Chicagoland area.
Buc-ee's logo

Casey's Selects 13 Innovative Brands to Add to Store Mix

Suppliers presented their unique offerings at the first-ever Casey's Innovation Summit.
Casey's convenience stores

Convenience Store News Announces Winners of 2025 Foodservice Innovators Awards

Ten c-store retailers, nominated by the industry, are named leaders in foodservice excellence.
Foodservice Innovators Awards

The Hershey Co. Lays Out CEO Succession Plan

CEO Michele Buck will retire June 30, 2026 after two decades at the company.
The Hershey Co. logo & Michele Buck
X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds