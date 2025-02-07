Casey's & U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Team Up to Support Veterans

Each year, the convenience retailer asks its guests to round up in-store purchases, with the funds raised donated to two organizations, one being Hope For The Warriors. USSTC's gift of $25,000 adds to the more than $610,000 donated from Casey's round-up campaign, according to the retailer.

"U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Co. is honored to partner with Casey's in our continued support of the military heroes who have served and protected our country," said Michael Brace, president and CEO of USSTC. "USSTC appreciates and honors the men and women of the Armed Forces and their family members who have stood beside them. We're proud to support programs for veterans who have served our country."

USSTC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Richmond, Va.-based Altria Group Inc.

For 12 years, Casey's and its guests have stood with Hope For The Warriors, supporting their military families and raising $8.6 million to empower them to thrive at home and in their communities. USSTC's donation brings Hope For The Warriors one step closer to alleviating financial burdens and uplifting the well-being of all veterans.

"Hope For The Warriors is deeply grateful for a $25,000 donation from U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Co., made possible through our long-time partners at Casey's," said Robin Kelleher, CEO and founder of Hope For The Warriors. "As we enter 2025, this support will help us address the growing financial and mental health needs within the military community, which saw historic intake numbers in 2024 and is expected to continue into the new year."

Ankeny-based Casey's operates approximately 2,900 convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States.