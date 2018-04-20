Casey's Prepares 50th Anniversary Celebration

ANKENY, Iowa — Casey's General Stores Inc. is celebrating its 50th year in business in 2018. In honor of the milestone, the convenience store retailer will launch multiple initiatives over the rest of the year.

From May through August, Casey's will feature daily and monthly specials to help celebrate. Customers will also have the chance to win prizes during the 50th Anniversary Sweepstakes during July and August.

"In this, our Golden Anniversary year, we are focused on celebrating our history while also looking forward to the next 50 years," said Terry Handley, president and CEO of Casey's General Stores. "We are grateful for our customers and employees who have made Casey's a part of their lives. We would not be celebrating this achievement without them."

Along with its anniversary, Casey's recently celebrated its 2,000th store in Russellville, Ky., and its first locations in Michigan and Ohio.

Based in Ankeny, Casey's General Stores operates 2,000 c-stores in 16 states throughout the Midwest.