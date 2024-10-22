Casey's Secures Iowa Arena Naming Rights

The 10-year partnership was executed on behalf of Polk County by OVG Global Partnerships, the sponsorship and naming rights division of Oak View Group that connects world-class brands with world-class live entertainment properties.

The naming partnership marks the first for Casey's. It brings together Iowa's premier concert and sporting facility with a company that has called Iowa home for 60 years and currently employs 11,000 team members across more than 550 stores in Iowa, according to a release.

In addition to the Casey's Center name, guests will soon be able to get handmade Casey's pizza along with other branded snacks while attending events.

"As Casey's grows and evolves, we are thrilled to share that Casey's Center will be coming in July 2025 and we can't wait to engage with our fans, guests and community in new ways. This venue holds significant importance for many across Iowa, the Midwest and beyond, and we're grateful to be part of the popular sporting and entertainment events hosted here," said Darren Rebelez, president and CEO at Casey's. "We appreciate the partnership with the Polk County Board of Supervisors, Oak View Group and the Iowa Events Center team, and we look forward to the exciting things ahead over the coming decade at Casey's Center."

For the past 20 years, the arena has become a premier destination in the Midwest with more than 10 million guests. Wells Fargo, the original naming rights partner of the arena, opted not to renew its agreement when the contract expires on June 30, 2025.

"This exciting partnership with the team at Casey's brings together organizations that are laser-focused on providing superior customer service and unforgettable experiences for our customers and fans," said Chris Connolly, Oak View Group's general manager of the Iowa Events Center. "I would like to personally thank the team at Wells Fargo for their outstanding partnership over the past 20 years. Their vision and commitment to the Iowa Events Center was a catalyst in providing all of Iowa great entertainment opportunities. We would also like to thank our OVG Global Partnerships team for helping us secure Casey's as our new naming rights partner."

Founded more than 50 years ago, Ankeny-based Casey's is the country's third-largest convenience store chain and the fifth-largest pizza retailer. Its network spans 17 states with more than 2,600 locations.

It is ranked No. 3 on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.