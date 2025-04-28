Casey's Builds Up Operational Toolbox

"At Casey's, we're always looking for ways to operate smarter and serve our communities better. IntelAgree gives our teams the tools to work faster, reduce risk and focus on what really matters — delivering value to our guests and team members," said Katrina Lindsey, chief legal officer at Casey's. "We're excited to work alongside a company that shares our commitment to meaningful, everyday impact."

The IntelAgree partnership will allow Casey's to unlock AI-powered tools to stay ahead of risk, streamline workflows and drive smarter decisions. The platform supports every stage of the contract lifecycle with speed and precision using a centralized contract repository, automated approvals, real-time dashboards and Saige Assist, simplifying the contract process from end to end.

"Casey's purpose is rooted in care: to make life better for communities and guests every day. That kind of commitment resonates with us," said IntelAgree CEO David Hull. "At IntelAgree, we're focused on streamlining contract management so teams can spend more time on impactful work. When our partners' values align, good things happen."

Casey's also recently celebrated the 40th anniversary of its pizza program with 40-cent Mega Slices and 40% off any whole pizza. Following the retailer's introduction of pizza in 1984, Casey's introduced breakfast pizza in September 2001 and debuted thin crust pizza in In June 2023.

Headquartered in Ankeny, Casey's is the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. It operates approximately 2,900 convenience stores.