Casey's Spices Up Its Pizza Menu

"Casey's new Jalapeño Popper Pizza is the latest evidence of our promise to lead the way in unexpected food innovations, proving that you can enjoy a delicious, boldly flavored meal from a convenience store," said Tom Brennan, chief merchandising officer at Casey's. "Perfect for a football tailgate or game watch party, the Jalapeño Popper Pizza brings a fantastic twist to the classic appetizer and is guaranteed to leave you craving more."

The Jalapeño Popper Pizza is available in stores by the slice. Customers can also order a whole pie online or via the Casey's app for a mobile time.

Online pizza orders now include the option to add a drizzle of Mike's Hot Honey on any pie.

Additional tasty fall deals from Casey's include:

50% off a large, single-topping pizza with the purchase of any large pizza

$15 large breakfast pizzas from Sept. 12 through Sept. 15

$10 large pepperoni pizza on Sept. 20 for National Pepperoni Pizza Day

Founded more than 50 years ago, Ankeny-based Casey's is the country's third-largest convenience store chain and the fifth-largest pizza retailer. Its network spans 17 states with more than 2,600 locations.

It is ranked No. 3 on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.