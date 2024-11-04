Casey's Shows Gratitude to Service Members With Annual Campaign

"Beginning in 2012, we have donated more than $10 million to these incredible nonprofit organizations. We are grateful to PepsiCo for their partnership on this campaign and look forward to offering continued support to the brave men and women who have given so much to our country," he added.

PepsiCo Inc., headquartered in Purchase, N.Y., will donate $25,000 as campaign partner.

"PepsiCo and Casey's share a commitment to support veterans and their families," said John Short, president of PepsiCo Beverages North America Central Division. "Our team is humbled to contribute to the positive impact of Hope For The Warriors and Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation. Thank you to Casey's for continuously innovating to raise more funds and awareness for these organizations. And a special thanks to Casey's guests who choose to round up at the register and pay tribute to veterans and their families. We can do more good together."

Additionally, on Veterans Day (Nov. 11), Casey's is offering any size complimentary coffee or fountain drink to all veterans. The convenience retailer is extending the same offer year-round to active-duty military personnel and on-duty, uniformed first responders, including law enforcement, fire and EMS.

Longstanding Support

Casey's has long supported these two organizations. Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation provides scholarships and educational counseling to military children who have lost a parent in the line of duty.

"Children of Fallen Patriots has received over $2.3 million from Casey's incredible efforts," said David Kim, cofounder and CEO, Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation. "That equates to nearly 373 years of college for our scholars. Looking ahead, Children of Fallen Patriots will need over $150 million in the next four years to support those affected by the severe losses in Iraq and Afghanistan. These students are now of college age and rely on us to bridge the gap between government assistance and the actual cost of their education. This year's campaign will help us ensure bright futures for all of them. We remain indebted to everyone at Casey's and are ready to make this year's campaign the best one yet."

Hope For The Warriors is a national nonprofit dedicated to restoring stability, strength and community for veterans, service members and their families.

"For 12 years, Casey's has stood shoulder to shoulder with Hope For The Warriors, championing our military families and raising an extraordinary $8.6 million to empower them to thrive at home and in their communities," said Robin Kelleher, cofounder and CEO of Hope For The Warriors. "Together, we are steadfast in our mission to alleviate financial burdens and uplift the well-being of our veterans. This year, we are witnessing an unprecedented surge in demand for financial assistance. By rounding up your purchase, you show your commitment and affirm your vow: here for veterans."

Founded more than 50 years ago, Ankeny-based Casey's is the country's third-largest convenience store chain and the fifth-largest pizza retailer. Its network spans 17 states with more than 2,600 locations.

It is ranked No. 3 on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.