Casio Electronic Cash Register Expansion

Casio America Inc. expands its electronic cash register line with the introduction of three new models: the SR-S500SC, SR-S4000MC and the SR-C4500MC. Designed for small- to medium-sized businesses, these new cash registers come standard with Bluetooth (BLE Ver 4.1) communication. The Bluetooth paired with Casio's free Connect ECR+ application promotes quick and efficient daily operations. By linking up to smartphones, the app provides retailers with the ability to read and reset sales totals, view daily sales activities and reports, program the machine, transfer data and more, automatically to a remote cloud server with no monthly subscription charges for the cloud. Outfitted with two serial COM ports for a scanner and PAX S300 payment terminal connection, the new models make it easy for merchants to run EMV, credit, debit and gift card transactions. The SR-S4000MC and SR-4500MC offer a dual station thermal printer, while the SR-S500SC has a single station thermal printer. All models also offer a 10-line operator LCD with high-definition blue display, SD card slot, pop-up two-line customer display, and standard department keys.