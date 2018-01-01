The Catalina New Product Accelerator is billed as the industry's only solution that gives brands the ability to predict, track and accelerate sales performance across a scaled network of national retailers, according to the company. The New Product Accelerator provides an end-to-end solution that combines real-time forecasts of new product sales potential, real-time reporting of actual sales results, and the ability to target and activate shoppers with omnichannel media to accelerate sales performance. It also provides marketers instant visibility to understand buyer profiles and view the behaviors that are driving sales, track distribution and consumption, predict full-year performance results, and enable the activation of course-correcting media to ignite sales with the right shoppers.