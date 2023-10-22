Catania Oils, packers and processors of plant-based oils since 1900: your oils supplier for foodservice and beyond.

Catania Oils has you covered for all your foodservice needs. Keep your baked goods moving with our pan sprays. Use our liquid butter alternative to add vegan-friendly buttery flavor to everything from grilled sandwiches to house sauces. Fill your fryer with our commodity or premium fry oils – without emptying your pockets. And make sure that every foodservice customer has flavor to-go with our clean and easy portion control oil and vinegar packets, also available with your branding. All this is just scratching the surface. Our years of experience and expertise in foodservice and retail means we can keep pace with even the quickest quick serve. Visit us at cataniaoils.com and see how Catania Oils can help keep your foodservice operations running like a well-oiled machine.