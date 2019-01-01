Cannaisseur Brands introduces CBD Essentials Extra Strength Pain Cream, which is formulated to provide pain relief for sore muscles, aching joints and chronic skin conditions. Available in Eucalyptus and Natural varieties, the body cream is made from a therapeutic blend of premium CBD, select terpenes and organic hydrators, such as coconut oil and shea butter, which facilitate muscle rejuvenation and replenish moisture for dry skin conditions. CBD Essentials Extra Strength Pain Cream has double the potency of the brand's regular pain relief cream and includes 100 milligrams per ounce of premium CBD.