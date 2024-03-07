CDA Marketplace Highlights Teamwork & Added Value

TAMPA, Fla. — Speakers at the Convenience Distribution Association's (CDA) 2024 Marketplace discussed leadership, value and upcoming challenges during the three-day conference, which featured curated education sessions and keynotes plus networking and the association's signature turnkey trade show.

"I think there's a lot of headwinds that we'll face," said introductory speaker and 2024 CDA chair Bill Stein, who serves as executive vice president of enterprise growth at Core-Mark International. "And I like that. I think that makes us stronger."

Stein stressed the importance of working as a team and collaborating in the convenience store industry.

"You have to reach in and lean on others," he said. "You'll be shocked at the similarities and the adversity we face together."

During his opening keynote, former NFL star, sports commentator and restaurant operator Joe Theismann shared lessons learned during his football career that carried over to business success. In football, it's normal for coaches to write down the details of their strategic goals, but in life, too many people refuse to do so, he said.

Theismann also urged attendees to look beyond past successes into the future. "You can't live on yesterday's performance. Whatever you've accomplished over the last year, it is now. If you're doing really great, it has become the floor from which you move forward," he said. "It is not a ceiling."

[Read more: Industry Leaders Identify Ways C-stores Can Become Employers of Choice]

He compared life to a ladder without a top rung — "I want to continue to move up that ladder."

A teamwork-focused company doesn't only include those leading the team. Instead of the CEO or president being the most important person in a company, "How about the person that answers the phone? When's the last time you said 'thank you' to that person? That is the communication lifeline to what you do," Theismann posed.