CEFCO Serves Customers at First CEFCO Kitchen Location

TEMPLE, Texas — CEFCO Convenience Stores welcomed customers to the grand opening of its first CEFCO Kitchen inside its newest c-store in Temple.

Located at 5951 Airport Road, the store is CEFCO's first ground-up build in 2020, as well as the first to feature the foodservice concept.

CEFCO Kitchen features a lineup of hot and cold offerings, including made-to-order burritos, "Fresh Yo" self-serve frozen yogurt and other items.

"We are excited to open this store in Temple with our first CEFCO Kitchen providing our customers with our new made-to-order food offerings," said Kevin Kennemer, regional vice president of operations at CEFCO. "With the surrounding growth and development, we look forward to serving and partnering with the community."

The 6,037-square-foot location is situated on a nearly 11-acre property. It has eight fueling stations that include ethanol-free fuel and four truck lanes.

Based in Temple, CEFCO operates more than 200 locations in six states.