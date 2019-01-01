Celsius Grapefruit Melon Green Tea

Grapefruit Melon Green Tea is the newest non-carbonated variety from global fitness drink brand Celsius. The fruit-forward flavor debuted at the 2019 NACS Show. Grapefruit Melon Green Tea capitalizes on consumer shifts toward healthier, better-for-you, functional energy. The new variety meets consumer demand for healthier energy drinks that offer vitamins without the sugar and calories found in traditional energy drinks, the company noted.