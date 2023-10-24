New from Frito-Lay North America, the Cheetos brand enters a new category with the debut of Cheetos Pretzels. With two distinct sides — one covered in the brand's orange Cheetle dust and the other a classic pretzel — each bite of these crispy wheat pretzels gives the perfect amount of flavorful crunch, according to the maker. Two varieties, Cheetos Pretzels Cheddar and Cheetos Pretzels Flamin' Hot, can be purchased at retailers nationwide in 10-ounce bags for $5.69 and in 3-ounce bags for $2.49.