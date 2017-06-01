Cheez-It & Pringles Combination Shipper

Cheez-It and Pringles have teamed up for one shipper display that is designed to draw hungry, on-the-go snackers to the two high-impact Kellogg's brands, according to the company. The display makes five varieties of the brands available: Cheez-It Grab n’ Go Original 3-ounce crackers (24 bags); Cheez-It Grab n’ Go White Cheddar 3-ounce crackers (24 bags); Pringles Large Grab & Go Original potato crisps (24 cans); Pringles Large Grab & Go Sour Cream & Onion potato crisps (12 cans); and Pringles Large Grab & Go Cheddar Cheese potato crisps (12 cans).