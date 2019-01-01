Cherry Vanilla Coke and Cherry Vanilla Coke Zero Sugar combine the taste of Coca-Cola with two classic flavors: cherry and vanilla. These new varieties were born from the idea of having "fun with perfection," which celebrates the creation of Coke and its perfect taste 134 years ago, according to the company. Starting Feb. 10, 2020, Cherry Vanilla Coke and Cherry Vanilla Coke Zero Sugar will be available nationwide in 12-ounce cans and 20-ounce PET bottles.