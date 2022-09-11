Chester's Chicken Limited-Time Entrees

Chester's Chicken is giving its most popular side the entrée treatment. Its new Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese is made with two servings of mac & cheese topped with six chicken bites tossed in Chester's special buffalo sauce. Additionally, the company is introducing a Buffalo Mac Chicken Sandwich that weighs in at around 14.5 ounces. It features Chester's signature fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with a scoop of mac & cheese and a slice of white American cheese, and served on a brioche bun. The two new entrées are available for a limited time, now through Jan. 17, at participating Chester's locations.