Chester's Chicken New Sides

Starting November 2021, as part of Chester's ongoing brand refresh, three new and improved homestyle sides will begin hitting the menu: mac & cheese, roasted garlic mashed potatoes with roasted chicken gravy, and green beans. The "extra creamy" cheddar mac & cheese uses cavatappi (corkscrew) noodles. The roasted garlic mashed potatoes are made with real cream cheese and milk, delivering a smooth and creamy texture. The roasted chicken gravy features seasonings of onion and garlic, and shifts to a poultry gravy from a beef or white gravy. And the round-cut green beans are seasoned with a signature spice blend that provides a smoky bacon flavor with slight citrus notes.