10/28/2021
Chester's Chicken New Sides
Three new and improved homestyle sides will join the menu in November.
Starting November 2021, as part of Chester's ongoing brand refresh, three new and improved homestyle sides will begin hitting the menu: mac & cheese, roasted garlic mashed potatoes with roasted chicken gravy, and green beans. The "extra creamy" cheddar mac & cheese uses cavatappi (corkscrew) noodles. The roasted garlic mashed potatoes are made with real cream cheese and milk, delivering a smooth and creamy texture. The roasted chicken gravy features seasonings of onion and garlic, and shifts to a poultry gravy from a beef or white gravy. And the round-cut green beans are seasoned with a signature spice blend that provides a smoky bacon flavor with slight citrus notes.