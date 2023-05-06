Chester's Fried Chicken Sandwich

Chester's relaunches its Fried Chicken Sandwich with a new bun, new bird and new sauce. The new sandwich is built using a specially marinated and double-breaded whole breast fillet, which is topped with Chester's tangy signature sauce and crunchy, crinkle-cut dill pickles on a Martin's Famous potato roll. According to the company, the result is a juicier, crispier, more flavorful version of the chicken sandwich that made Chester's famous. The updated Fried Chicken Sandwich is now available nationwide at all 1,100 Chester's Chicken locations.