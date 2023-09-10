Chester's Sweet Chili Chicken Bites

Chester's presents its latest Chicken Bites innovation: Sweet Chili Chicken Bites. Guests can now choose from marinated breast chunks tossed in Frank's Red Hot Stingin' Honey Garlic sauce (Honey Stung Chicken Bites), Frank's Red Hot Sweet Chili sauce (Sweet Chili Chicken Bites), or mix and match. Each Chester's Chicken Bites Combo features eight chicken bites, the choice of two sauce flavors, a small side and a honey butter biscuit. Chester's is also offering a Mix-N-Match Flavor Pack, which includes 24 chicken bites with the choice of three sauce flavors and three dipping sauces on the side. The Chicken Bites Combo starts at $8.99 and may vary by location, while the Mix-N-Match Flavor Pack is $19.99. Both are available for a limited time.