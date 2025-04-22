New from King B Distribution, Kush Kube is a line of legal THC gummies crafted with a full-plant profile, combining 15 milligrams of Delta 9 THC and 15 milligrams of CBD for a balanced, enjoyable effect, according to the company. The gummies are third-party lab tested to ensure quality, compliance and transparency. The product is geared toward consumers aged 21 and older, and available in eight flavors: Sour Watermelon, Sour Grape, Pineapple Strawberry, Fruit Punch, Cotton Candy, Pina Kolada, Orange Kream and Apple Berry. Kush Kube Legal THC Gummies are sold in two-pack boxes for $7.99 and 10-pack boxes for $29.99.