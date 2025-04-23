Digital commerce platform Vroom Delivery, in partnership with Fresh KDS, a Kitchen Display System (KDS) that expedites order fulfillment through modern touch-screens, introduces its Omnichannel Kitchen Management System (KMS). Powered by the same centralized automation that runs Vroom's other products, with KMS retailers can enable a new sales channel such as kiosks, and Vroom's Automated Menu Management systems will immediately propagate the menus, pull pricebook and inventory data from the back office, and ingest orders into the retailer transaction logs. Orders can be segmented to different parts of the store based on the items in customer baskets. The Vroom-Fresh KDS partnership allows Vroom to manage billing, set-up and support for the combined product, eliminating the need for Vroom customers to have to coordinate with an additional vendor.