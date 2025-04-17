Chestnut Market Adds Mashgin AI Checkout to Shell-Branded Store

"After witnessing the tremendous success of Mashgin's technology at our Hutchinson Parkway location, where we completely eliminated checkout lines, we're excited to bring this same level of convenience to this location's customers," said Faheem Jamal, director of retail at Chestnut Market. "Retail is detail and keeping lines short is a big one. This continued expansion demonstrates our commitment to enhancing the customer experience through innovative, practical technology."

The pilot program showcases how Shell delivers top tier service to consumers and wholesalers with industry leading technology, the company said. A key capability of the Invenco EDGEPro device is enabling options for third party point-of-sale systems to be integrated at retail stations.

"We're excited to add Mashgin, one of the quickest and most intuitive AI POS options for Shell Branded locations," said Elaine Mohr, general manager of operations at Shell Mobility Americas. "This seamless integration demonstrates the value brought to stores with EDGEPro technology as it rolls out across the country."

Chestnut Market plans to deploy Mashgin's AI-powered checkout system into additional stores this year.

"The team at Chestnut is truly exceptional when it comes to building stores that people want to visit," said Jack Hogan, senior vice president of partnerships at Mashgin. "This collaboration with Shell helps us to deliver that next level of customer experience at Chestnut Market, and we look forward to the same for more branded wholesalers going forward."

Chestnut Market is a family-owned c-store chain that operates 75 locations in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.