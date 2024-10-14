 Skip to main content

Chestnut Market Rolls Out Lottery Management Solution Chainwide

LottoShield will be integrated across the chain's 75 convenience stores.
Danielle Romano
NEW PALTZ, N.Y. — Chestnut Petroleum Distributors Inc., operator of Chestnut Market, is integrating LottoShield's lottery management system across its convenience store network.

LottoShield is a state-integrated lottery management platform that helps convenience store retailers secure and automate their lottery category. It assists with everything from inventory reconciliation and theft detection.

"LottoShield has been an absolute game changer when it comes to tracking our lottery. Not only have we reduced our lottery shortages immensely, we also have gained so much more insight into daily sales and ordering habits allowing us to create stronger best practices to ensure optimal store performance," said Kat O'Brien, loss prevention manager at Chestnut Market.

New Paltz-based Chestnut Market is a family-owned c-store chain operating 75 locations in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. It is the latest convenience operator to partner with LottoShield. Earlier this year Tooley Oil Co. rolled out LottoShield across its network of 18 c-stores in northern California.

San Ramon, Calif.-based LottoShield's lottery management platform assists with inventory reconciliation, theft detection and invoice automation, enabling retailers to focus on maximizing revenue and customer engagement. It is the first fully automated lottery management system that integrates directly with state lotteries, the company stated.

