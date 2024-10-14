Chestnut Market Rolls Out Lottery Management Solution Chainwide
LottoShield will be integrated across the chain's 75 convenience stores.
New Paltz-based Chestnut Market is a family-owned c-store chain operating 75 locations in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. It is the latest convenience operator to partner with LottoShield. Earlier this year Tooley Oil Co. rolled out LottoShield across its network of 18 c-stores in northern California.
San Ramon, Calif.-based LottoShield's lottery management platform assists with inventory reconciliation, theft detection and invoice automation, enabling retailers to focus on maximizing revenue and customer engagement. It is the first fully automated lottery management system that integrates directly with state lotteries, the company stated.