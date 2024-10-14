Chestnut Market Rolls Out Lottery Management Solution Chainwide

NEW PALTZ, N.Y. — Chestnut Petroleum Distributors Inc., operator of Chestnut Market, is integrating LottoShield's lottery management system across its convenience store network.

LottoShield is a state-integrated lottery management platform that helps convenience store retailers secure and automate their lottery category. It assists with everything from inventory reconciliation and theft detection.

"LottoShield has been an absolute game changer when it comes to tracking our lottery. Not only have we reduced our lottery shortages immensely, we also have gained so much more insight into daily sales and ordering habits allowing us to create stronger best practices to ensure optimal store performance," said Kat O'Brien, loss prevention manager at Chestnut Market.