Chestnut Petroleum Distributors Unveils New Branding for Chestnut Markets
NEW PALTZ, N.Y. — Chestnut Petroleum Distributors Inc. (CPD) debuted a new logo and branding for Chestnut Market through a partnership with GSP.
Based in New Paltz, CPD operates and supplies more than 200 sites in both retail and wholesale markets across the tristate area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Its gas products include ExxonMobil, Shell, BP and Gulf.
GSP's new logo design will impact 55 of Chestnut's existing northeast stores and will roll out to dozens of stores over the next two years.
"While working closely with CPD, we set out to give Chestnut Market an all-new identity package. The work included the creation of a new logo, updated exterior concepts, brand personality and voice," said Steven Cohen, vice president of design services for GSP. "Our goal was to have CPD's customers keep Chestnut Market top of mind — by creating a memorable icon that could evolve into a total store package."
The Chestnut Market brand features locally made and freshly prepared foodservice offerings, a Dunkin' and ExxonMobil's Synergy brand at the forecourt.
"CPD has been serving customers in the area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut tristate area for nearly 40 years, but has operated under multiple retail brands," said GSP Director of Brand Development Sharif Jamal. "The c-store landscape has evolved over the years and now more than ever, it’s important to create a consistent brand that connects with consumers and focuses on their daily needs."
Based in Clearwater, Fla., GSP delivers in-store marketing programs to more than 70,000 retail locations.