Chestnut Petroleum Distributors Unveils New Branding for Chestnut Markets

NEW PALTZ, N.Y. — Chestnut Petroleum Distributors Inc. (CPD) debuted a new logo and branding for Chestnut Market through a partnership with GSP.

Based in New Paltz, CPD operates and supplies more than 200 sites in both retail and wholesale markets across the tristate area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Its gas products include ExxonMobil, Shell, BP and Gulf.

GSP's new logo design will impact 55 of Chestnut's existing northeast stores and will roll out to dozens of stores over the next two years.