Chevron & Albertsons Bring Gas Rewards Program to New Markets

SAN RAMON, Calif. — Chevron Products Co., a division of Chevron U.S.A. Inc., and Albertsons Cos. LLC are expanding the reach of the Gas Rewards program to new markets.

The new territories include the state of Arizona, as well as cities such as El Paso, Texas, and Las Cruces and Silver City, N.M.

Under the Gas Rewards program, for every 100 points earned by shopping at Albertsons and Safeway stores in Arizona, El Paso, Las Cruces and Silver City Albertsons stores, customers will receive a 10-cents-off-per-gallon reward that is redeemable for up to $1 at participating Safeway gas stations, and Chevron- and Texaco-branded locations.



Customers earn Reward Points every time they use their registered phone number while shopping at local Albertsons stores. They can also choose to use their earned rewards on select grocery offer items at participating Albertsons stores.

More than 1,500 of Albertsons Cos.' 2,300 stores offer the program, and more than 3,700 Chevron- and Texaco-branded stations currently participate in the program.

To sign up for the loyalty program, customers can either visit Albertsons.com or download the mobile app.

The expansion of the program helps to maximize value and savings for Albertsons shoppers, as well as Chevron and Texaco customers, through the combination of quality, convenience and rewards, the companies stated.

San Ramon-based Chevron is one of the world's largest integrated energy companies.