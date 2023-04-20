Chevron Brings 300 Stores to Upside's Digital Marketplace

SAN RAMON, Calif. — Chevron U.S.A. Inc. is joining retail technology company Upside's digital marketplace.

The partnership adds 300 of Chevron's company-operated stations in California to the digital platform, enabling the integrated energy company to attract new and infrequent customers on-site by leveraging Upside's reach to 30 million users who use its mobile app and partner apps.

"Upside's digital marketplace helps Chevron reach consumers who are not shopping with us today," said Brennan Beatty, Chevron's merchandising and operations manager for the organization's company-owned company-operated business. "The addition of our stations will help us meet consumers digitally, where they are increasingly making purchases."

After identifying new and infrequent customers based on historical spend on-site, Upside changes customer behavior through its approach to offer generation and delivery. Its machine-learning offer generation engine was developed using years of in-market research, analyzing consumer behavior through hundreds of millions of transactions, according to the company.

"By helping consumers get more value on everyday purchases, Upside encourages new consumers to visit participating locations and existing consumers to visit more often," said Kevin Hart, senior vice president of fuel for Upside. "We're thrilled to help bring more customers on property to a quality brand like Chevron."

Since its launch in 2016, Upside has experienced significant growth with more than 50,000 nationwide gas stations, convenience stores, grocery stores and restaurants. Recently, Phillips 66 expanded its partnership with Upside, building on a successful relationship last year. Sites maintained an average 82 percent return on investment across its participating network, and on average, earned an additional $1.82 for every $1 spent with Upside.

Additionally, Upside drove nearly 4 percent of all gallons through the nearly 1,500 participating Phillips 66 sites, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Washington, D.C.-based Upside celebrated its fastest growth rate to date as of October, with user count increasing by 270 percent and offer claims increasing by 280 percent from the previous year. This user growth can be attributed to Upside's referral strategies, marketing programs and API integrations with app-based leaders such as Uber, Lyft and Instacart, according to the company.

Only 30 percent of stations in a given area can participate in the Upside program, and more than 40 percent of all areas are already at capacity and using a waitlist for new members.

San Ramon-based Chevron is one of the world's leading integrated energy companies. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance its business and the industry at large.