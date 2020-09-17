Chevron Builds More Payment Options Into Its Mobile Apps

SAN RAMON, Calif. — Chevron USA Inc. is giving its Chevron and Texaco mobile app users a new way to pay for their fuel purchases.

Now, consumers using the Chevron and Texaco mobile apps can add Visa, Mastercard, American Express and Discover as their linked payment methods. Other current mobile app wallet payment options include Chevron- and Texaco-branded cards, PayPal and Venmo.

"Adding open-loop cards to our mobile apps continue our strategy to innovate retail fuel transactions and provide consumers with flexibility and secure interaction with our brands," said Bill Miner, Chevron’s general manager of Americas Marketing Sales & Services. "It also reaffirms our commitment to taking care of people on the go: when you choose to fill up at a Chevron or Texaco station, you can expect a personalized fueling experience that is second to none."

The mobile apps are deployed across the majority of stations in the Chevron and Texaco network. They are compatible with all iOS and Android devices and is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Additionally, the increased flexibility offered by Chevron and Texaco's mobile wallet provides consumers near-touchless transactions at the pump, which is as important as ever in these challenging times, the company stated.

"Consumers simply choose a pump at a Chevron or Texaco station, select their payment option, and receive an electronic receipt — all within the app from the comfort of their car," Miner added. "They only need to exit their car to select their fuel grade and pump gas."

Headquartered in San Ramon, Chevron is active in more than 180 countries, and is one of the world's largest oil companies.