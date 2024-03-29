Chevron Collaborates on Innovation Labs at Two HBCUs

The goal of the Chevron Fab Labs is to provide students, faculty and the broader communities with state-of-the-art technology and resources to foster creativity, hands-on learning experiences and entrepreneurial skills.

Chevron's strategic partnership with the Fab Foundation, a leader in digital fabrication and STEM education, expands access to advanced manufacturing tools and technologies.

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with the Fab Foundation to bring Chevron Fab Labs to Fort Valley State University and FAMU," said Jennifer Michael, social investment manager at Chevron. "These labs will serve as innovation hubs to empower individuals to harness their creative potential, develop essential STEM skills, and contribute to building a more sustainable and inclusive future. At Chevron, we strive to empower people around the world to achieve their aspirations and meet their full potential. Our partnerships across the globe aim to advance progress and strengthen communities."

The labs will feature state-of-the-art equipment such as 3D printers, laser cutters and electronics workstations. Community members will be able to engage in a wide range of activities, including prototyping, digital design, coding, robotics and more.

By providing access to these resources, Chevron is empowering individuals to explore new ideas, collaborate on interdisciplinary projects and drive impactful solutions to real-world challenges, the company said.

"Historically Black Colleagues and Universities are critically important anchors in our U.S. communities, bringing higher education and economic opportunity to individuals who have historically been excluded. They have produced many of this country's greatest scientists, mathematicians, politicians, advocates for social change and thought leaders," said Sherry Lassiter, president and CEO of the Fab Foundation. "We are excited to be working with FAMU and FVSU to add to their incredible educational portfolios access to advanced technical tools and education such that their students and communities can participate in creating their own technologies and designing our shared future."

According to Lassiter, Chevron-supported Fab Labs include facilities in the following locations:

Bakersfield, Richmond, Santa Clara and central Coast, Calif.;

New Orleans;

Pascagoula, Miss.; and

Houston and Odessa-Midland, Texas.

"These labs have served thousands of community members," she said.

San Ramon-based Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance the business and the industry. It aims to grow its traditional oil and gas business, lower the carbon intensity of its operations and grow new lower carbon businesses in renewable fuels, hydrogen, carbon capture, offsets and other emerging technologies.