Chevron Forms Strategic Collaboration to Explore Opportunities Around Hydrogen

SAN RAMON, Calif. — Chevron U.S.A. Inc., through its Chevron Products Co. division, and global power and hydrogen technologies leader Cummins Inc. entered a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to develop commercially viable business opportunities in hydrogen and other alternative energy sources.

The MOU provides the framework for Chevron and Cummins to initially collaborate on four main objectives:

Advance public policy that promotes hydrogen as a decarbonizing solution for transportation and industry; Build market demand for commercial vehicles and industrial applications powered by hydrogen; Develop infrastructure to support the use of hydrogen for industry and fuel cell vehicles; and Explore opportunities to leverage Cummins electrolyzer and fuel cell technologies at one or more of Chevron's domestic refineries.

"Chevron is committed to developing and delivering affordable, reliable, ever-cleaner energy, and collaborating with Cummins is a positive step toward our goal of building a large-scale business in a lower-carbon area that is complementary to our current offerings," said Andy Walz, president of Chevron's Americas Fuels & Lubricants. "Hydrogen is just one lower-carbon solution we are investing in that will position our customers to reduce the carbon intensity of their businesses and everyday lives. We've also invested in developing and supplying renewable natural gas, blending renewables into our fuels, coprocessing biofeedstocks in our refineries, and abatement projects that will reduce the carbon intensity of our operations."

Headquartered in Columbus, Ind., Cummins is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions.

"Working with Chevron to advance hydrogen technology and accelerate ecosystem development helps us continue our goal in enabling a carbon-neutral world," said Amy Davis, vice president and president of New Power at Cummins. "The energy transition is happening, and we recognize the critical role hydrogen will play in our energy mix. We’ve deployed more than 2,000 fuel cells and 600 electrolyzers around the world and are exploring other hydrogen alternatives including a hydrogen-fueled internal combustion engine as we continue to accelerate and harness hydrogen’s powerful potential."

The MOU with Cummins is the latest move from Chevron in its commitment to providing affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy by increasing renewables and offsets in support of its business. Most recently, the company has:

Rebranded the Allied Clean Fuels Plaza retail station in Napa, Calif., as its first compressed natural gas (CNG) site. Chevron expects to rebrand or open more than 30 CNG sites by 2025.

Expanded its joint venture with Brightmark LLC, Brightmark RNG Holdings LLC, to boost its efforts around renewable natural gas (RNG). The partnership owns projects across the United States to produce and market dairy biomethane, an RNG.

Based on San Ramon, Chevron is one of the world's leading integrated energy companies. It produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance its business and the industry.