Chevron to Rebrand or Open More Than 30 CNG Retail Sites by 2025

SAN RAMON, Calif. — As part of Chevron U.S.A Inc.'s commitment to providing affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy by increasing renewables and offsets in support of its business, the Allied Clean Fuels Plaza retail station in Napa, Calif., has been rebranded as its first compressed natural gas (CNG) site.

"We are excited to announce our first Chevron-branded CNG station," said Mike Vomund, Chevron vice president of Fuels, Americas Fuel & Lubricants. "CNG is part of the portfolio of technologies and solutions Chevron is investing in to reduce the carbon intensity of our products and operations. And our move into the retail CNG space strengthens our commitment to leverage the entire value chain in producing renewable natural gas and offering it to California drivers."

Chevron expects to rebrand or open more than 30 CNG sites by 2025.

The rebrand builds on Chevron's previously announced investments, including ventures with California Bioenergy and Brightmark. Chevron and Brightmark expanded its joint venture, Brightmark RNG Holdings LLC, to boost its efforts around renewable natural gas (RNG). The partnership owns projects across the United States to produce and market dairy biomethane, an RNG, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Chevron also teamed up with Clean Energy Fuels Corp. for Adopt-a-Port, an initiative that provides truck operators serving the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, Calif., with cleaner, carbon-negative RNG.

Through the two-part approach, Chevron will provide funding for Adopt-a-Port and supply RNG to Clean Energy stations near the ports. The company's funding will allow truck operators to subsidize the cost of buying new RNG-powered trucks.

Clean Energy, meanwhile, will manage the program, including offering fueling services for qualified truck operators.

San Ramon-based Chevron U.S.A. is a subsidiary of Chevron Corp., one of the world's leading integrated energy companies. The company explores for, produces and transports crude oil and natural gas; refines, markets and distributes transportation fuels and lubricants; manufactures and sells petrochemicals and additives; generates power; and develops and deploys technologies that enhance business value in every aspect of the company's operations.